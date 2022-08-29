MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several additional restaurant and retail tenants have secured spots at the new Moncks Corner Marketplace.

The center, located at the corner of Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road, will be anchored by the area’s first Publix grocery store which will feature a covered outdoor café on the second floor.

Newly announced tenants include restaurants such as Dog & Duck, Viva Tacos & Tequila, Kyoto Sushi & Hibachi, and Super Pan.

Other stores at the center will include Woof Gang Bakery, EJ’s Wine & Spirits, Magic Nail, Swap Fox Agency, Pacific Dental Services, and Brazilian Wax & Spa by Claudia.

The development is owned by Atlanta-based firm Branch Properties. Vice President of Leasing Robert Krumholz explained that “Moncks Corner is a fast-growing town that is in need of accessible, quality dining and essential shopping options to accommodate the area’s population surge.”

Moncks Corner Marketplace is expected to open before fall of 2022.