New traffic signal construction planned at Foxbank Plantation, US-52 in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A new traffic signal is planning to be constructed at the intersection of Foxbank Plantation Boulevard and US-52, the Town of Moncks Corner officials confirm.

The plans for the new traffic signal come after the Town of Moncks Corner passed a recent amendment to the Foxbank Commercial Development Agreement. The amendment terms details a procedure put in place for Foxbank’s Commercial developer, Twin Rivers Capital, that will begin the construction process of the new signal.

The signal will be placed at the corner of US-52 and Foxbank Plantation Boulevard.

An initial study was conducted in 2019 that did not warrant the construction of a signal. However, with the recent additions of Parker’s Kitchen and Cinco de Mayo to the area, the Town Community Development Director Douglas Polen says that a new traffic study will call for a traffic signal to be constructed at the intersection.

“I have been speaking with the developer and SCDOT, and it looks like the traffic numbers

are finally high enough to allow a signal there,” Polen says.

It could be months before the traffic signal is constructed as the traffic analysis is only the first step, Polen adds.