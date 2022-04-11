GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A new traffic signal is planned to be installed at the intersection of St. James Avenue (US-176) and Myers Road, according to city officials.

The City of Goose Creek and the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the installation is estimated to cost approximately $150,000.

According to city officials, the new traffic signal would be affixed to a permanent mast arm, jointly funded by both Goose Creek and SCDOT.

Other installation options included a state-funded steel pole installation or a state-funded temporary wood pole installation followed by a city-funded mast arm installation.

Final costs will be determined by the signal’s design.

City leaders will further discuss installation plans at a council meeting on Tuesday.