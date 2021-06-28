New Veterans Affairs office opens in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday for Berkeley County’s new Veteran’s Affairs office.

The office, which had been operating out of a former grocery store in Goose Creek, is now located on Highway 52 at the county’s water and sanitation building and will be used to help get veterans the resources they need.

“We are very excited about the ribbon-cutting for our new space,” said Jan Helton, Berkeley County Director of Veterans Affairs. “We help veterans and their families with benefits. Anything that they need, we help them figure out what benefits they qualify for – we help them navigate everything. Education, healthcare, disability.”

There are around 23,000 veterans in Berkeley County and more than 100,000 in the tri-county area.

“We have a free country because of our veterans,” said Helton. “A lot of time they just feel – because of the way things are – that once they server their country, they’re just kind of cast-off to the side, and we just want to let them know that we thank them for our freedom and that we are here to serve them.”