New Whitesville Rural Fire Station now in operation

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The new Whitesville Fire Station headquarters in Cane Bay is now open for business and fire trucks were already responding to calls Wednesday morning.

Officials say having the new station in Cane Bay is greatly reducing their response times for emergency calls.

The station has been in the works since around 2015 when the initial contract work began.

An EMS sub-station and sheriff’s deputy sub-station will also operate out of the new building.

“We have a phenomenal Board of Directors, we have a phenomenal command staff at Whitesville Fire Department who are very dedicated, and they stayed with this every day,” said Lt. Colt Roy with the Whitesville Fire Department. “The board comes by and checks on it every day. It’s a very good environment for us to achieve these goals.”

The land was donated by the developer of Cane Bay, and the USDA provided a loan for more than $3 million to build the facility. The community raised about $60,000 to furnish the interior of the building.