BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Newly elected Berkeley County School Board members are not wasting any time when it comes to making changes.

Three resolutions are on Tuesday night’s agenda – one would direct the finance staff to begin working on a potential tax cut following a recent passage of the one-cent sales tax for schools.

Another resolution would disallow the teaching of critical race theory in any form in the Berkeley County School District.

Finally, the third resolution would establish a committee to evaluate appropriate guidelines for the evaluation of materials of inappropriate sexual/pornographic content in the Berkeley County School District.

Sources tell News 2 that the BCSD’s board chairman, David Barrow, could be replaced during that meeting. The chairman would automatically change next month because of a rule put into place that the chair would only serve a two-year term.

The executive session begins at about 5:30 p.m. and the regular meeting is expected to begin at around 6:30 p.m.