GOOSE CREEK, S.C (WCBD) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the newly renovated Food Lion in Goose Creek on Wednesday.

The supermarket chain, Food Lion, has announced the reopening of a Goose Creek location following recent renovations.

Community members are invited to a ribbon-cutting at 7:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

The first 100 customers will receive a mystery gift card, reusable bag, and custom apron.

The remodeled store includes:

New front of store for quick and easy check-out experience

In-store cut fruit

Expanded hot wing bar

Asian hot food bar

Expanded product assortment, including many locally sourced products

Food Lion To Go grocery pickup service

“This amazing opportunity to re-introduce our fully remodeled store to the Goose Creek community is beyond what I could have imagined! I grew up about 20 miles from here, so I feel at home when I’m serving our customers, local food banks, schools, and others in our area. Many members of my dedicated team are from here too. Our neighbors deserve this new and improved shopping experience and we’re excited to bring it to them,” Store Manager Tyrell McPherson said.

According to Food Lion, the store has donated $500 in gift cards to Gateway Open Arms and Helping Hands of Goose Creek through Food Lion Feeds.

Food Lion Feeds is the store’s hunger relief initiative that has donated more than 900 million meals since 2014 to neighbors in need.

Food Lion will also provide gifts to the following Goose Creek organizations:

Goose Creek City Fire Dept Headquarters

Goose Creek Elementary School

Goose Creek Police Dept.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Dept – Goose Creek Division

Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital

Charleston Animal Society

Joint Base Charleston Military & Family Readiness-Weapons Station

VFW Post 10256

Community Outreach Program for the Youth

The newly remolded Food Lion is located at 142 St. James Ave.