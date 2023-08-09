SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Neighbors in the Nexton Community say that the intersection of Nexton Parkway and N. Creek Boulevard is unsafe and has led to multiple accidents.

Jon Merrow moved to the area just over one year ago. Since then, he has witnessed multiple accidents, some fatal.

“Our intersection of North Creek and Nexton Parkway is literally killing people,” he said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that since 2018, there have been 23 crashes at the intersection; 16 resulted in injuries and one person died.

Merrow said even the most cautious driver would have trouble navigating the busy intersection.

“I started to pull out and as I turned my head back to the left, all of a sudden there was a car. And I hadn’t seen that car either time I checked. I looked and I saw the look on the face of the woman driving that car and the panic on her ace and I slammed on the brakes,” he said. It was a narrow miss.

Now, Merrow is working with other concerned residents and Berkeley County Council member Amy Stern to try and get a light added at the intersection, but the process is taking longer than expected.

“We’re looking at a very long process because with permitting and going through the state and everybody that’s involved in the process, it takes a long time,” Merrow said.

News 2 reached out to Berkeley County officials to ask if a plan is in the works to add a light to the intersection. We were told more information would be forthcoming.