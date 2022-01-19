Nighttime flagging operations beginning on Clements Ferry Road Jan. 19 for road-widening project

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Beginning Wednesday night, Clements Ferry Road will have nighttime flagging operations happening on a portion of the roadway, until Thursday morning.

The nighttime flagging will occur in up to 2-mile increments from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. between Jack Primus Road to the Wando River Bridge.

Drivers in that area are reminded to comply with traffic signage, speed limits, and message board information and should be aware of construction equipment and crews in the area.

The SCDOT 511 mobile app is available to download for updated traffic information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES