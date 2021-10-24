Nighttime flagging operations beginning on Clements Ferry Road October 24 for widening project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Beginning October 24, Clements Ferry Road will have nighttime flagging operations happening on a portion of the roadway, until October 28.

The nighttime flagging will run from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. each night between Jack Primus Road to the Wando River Bridge.

Drivers in that area are reminded to comply with traffic signage, speed limits, and message board information and should be aware of construction equipment and crews in the area.

The SCDOT 511 mobile app is available to download for updated traffic information.