No foul play? New details emerge following discovery of missing security guard’s remains

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A shoe leads to the discovery of a Santee Cooper security guard’s remains who disappeared nearly three years ago in the Lowcountry.

An autopsy is expected Friday for 55-year-old Michael Curry.

Authorities say Curry disappeared February 1st, 2017 while patrolling Santee Cooper’s Jeffries Hydro-Electric Plant where he was assigned to work as a security guard.

On Wednesday, a Santee Cooper employee found a shoe on top of a wall around a dam.

There was a bone inside that shoe which led to the discovery of Curry’s body.

We’re told Curry would have walked on the wall around the dam while making his rounds.

A spokesperson for Santee Cooper explained what employees were doing in the area when they found the shoe.

“The employees who found him late yesterday afternoon were in an area that we are not normally in, doing some periodic maintenance,” said Mollie Greene.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says they do not suspect foul play in this case.