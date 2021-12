GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with the Goose Creek Fire Department responded to a fire that happened early Sunday morning at an apartment complex off St. James Avenue.

Crews responded to Brandywine Townhomes following a report of a fire at the complex’s office building. The fire happened around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The business was closed during that time and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.