HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – Cainhoy Fire Department (CFD) responded to an excavator fire Saturday afternoon in the Huger area.

According to CFD, crews were dispatched to reports of a vehicle fire on Brokinrich Road just after 2 p.m.

Crews arrived to find an excavator engulfed in flames.

CFD quickly extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.