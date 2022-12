BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) confirmed Monday that a BCSD bus was involved in a collision on College Park Road.

According to BCSD, the collision happened Monday afternoon, when another driver rear-ended the bus.

BCSD said that there were no reports of any student or staff injuries as of 4:00 p.m.

News 2 has reached out to law enforcement for additional information.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.