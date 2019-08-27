No injuries reported after school bus catches fire in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Berkeley County school bus caught fire early Tuesday morning.

It happened in the parking lot of J.K. Gourdin Elementary in Pineville.

According to Katie Tanner, a spokeswoman for the school district, the driver noticed smoke coming from the bus when it arrived at the school, followed by flames.

Tanner said the driver took immediate action to evacuate the students on board to safety.

The school nurse evaluated each student, clearing all of them, and they were able to head to class.

