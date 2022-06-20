DARLINGTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The country’s largest steel manufacturer and recycler is looking for entry-level applicants to work in production at South Carolina locations.

Nucor Steel is seeking applicants for production positions, which “require moderate to heavy lifting and can be physically demanding, including working in extreme temperatures.”

Candidates should also be willing to work rotating shifts, weekends, and holidays as needed.

Those registering for the hiring pool must complete an online questionnaire. Registration opens on July 15 at noon and ends on July 16 at noon.

