OCSO: Berkeley County woman identified as person of interest in shooting that injured toddler

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Friday announced that a Berkeley County woman has been identified as a person of interest in a fatal Santee shooting.

OCSO is looking for Lamonica Starasia Crawford (27) of Ladson, who they believe was involved in a February 20 shooting at a home on Resort Street.

One adult died in the shooting and a three-year-old toddler was injured.

Crawford is about 5’5″ and 150 pounds. Anyone with information should contact OCSO at (803) 534-3550.

