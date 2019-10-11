Officials: Attempted murder suspect out on bond leads police pursuit in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle but the driver of the vehicle refused to stop.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Malik Jalen Gibbs continued to drive in an attempt to lose the deputies.

Gibbs decided to abandon the vehicle he was driving and attempted to flee from the vehicle on Peru Road in St. Stephens. Authorities added that a K-9 Deputy gave chase on foot to Gibbs who was seen holding and making movements towards his waistband.

During a search of his persons, deputies located a gun in his pocket. Gibbs was also found to be in possession of Crack, according to deputies.

Gibbs was transported to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center and charged with Resisting Arrest, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Crack and Unlawful Carry of a Pistol.

Authorities stated that Gibbs was arrested in December and was out on bond. He was out on bond for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.