Officials: Goose Creek student found with weapon on campus

Berkeley County News

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Administrators with the Goose Creek High School received a report that there was a weapon in a student’s possession on campus.

Spokesperson Katie Tanner stated that the report was immediately investigated by the administration team with support from the SRO.

Officials were able to confirm the report that the student did, in fact, have a handgun in their possession. No student was harmed, Tanner added.

Authorities followed all procedures by the District’s policies to address the matter.

