Officials: Lane closure scheduled for Drop Off Dr. in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Between July 16 and July 17, there will be a lane closures on Drop Off Drive between Jedburg Road and Jeb Park Place.

Officials stated that the lane closure operations are expected to begin at 9:00 a.m. and lanes will be opened back up on or before 5:00 p.m.

Drivers traveling near the project’s construction zone are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area at all times, according to the news release. Drivers are also asked to notice and comply with flagger personnel, traffic control signs, reductions in speed limits, and message board information.