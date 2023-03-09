HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Cainhoy Fire Department responded to a wildland fire Wednesday afternoon in Huger.

According to fire officials, crews responded to Italian Lane just before 4 p.m. and found a large brush fire near two residential structures.

Via Cainhoy Fire & Rescue

Crews quickly contained the blaze and kept the damage to the outside of both homes.

Officials determined the cause of the fire to be a “private land management burn” that spread out of control.

About 15 acres of land were burned. There were no reported injuries.