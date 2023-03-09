HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Cainhoy Fire Department responded to a wildland fire Wednesday afternoon in Huger.
According to fire officials, crews responded to Italian Lane just before 4 p.m. and found a large brush fire near two residential structures.
Crews quickly contained the blaze and kept the damage to the outside of both homes.
Officials determined the cause of the fire to be a “private land management burn” that spread out of control.
About 15 acres of land were burned. There were no reported injuries.