Sweeping changes made across Berkeley County School District

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School Board approved several district-wide changes Tuesday to reduce class size, provide more support staff, and increase teacher pay.

In a letter to teacher, the Eddie Ingram, the District’s Superintendent wrote: ” I know these are small steps, but they are steps in the right direction as we continue to chip away at ways to improve our schools and the quality of education we provide the children of Berkeley County. ”

Here are the approved changes:

25 teachers to achieve district-wide second-grade class size reduction

Additional mental health workers (8) and social workers (2), for a district total of 22 mental health workers and 11 social workers

39 special education assistants to be placed in every self-contained classroom

17.5 elementary resource teachers, 20:1

Additional $100 for teacher supply checks

31 bookkeepers at elementary and middle schools with students over 500

5 assistant principals (CBM, BMS, CHS, CBH, SHS) and 3 administrative assistants (BIS, FBE, NES) to support growth

6% increase – all employees will receive the increase (plus STEP), in addition to the retroactive 2% passed in December

