Officials respond to Goose Creek apartment complex for the third time this week

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCBD) – For the third time this week, officials responded to a call from residents at the Spring Hill Apartments

On Friday afternoon, the sound of fire alarms went off in the same building of the complex that was destroyed by a fire the night before.

Officials determined the sound of smoke detectors coming from the building to be within the debris or in areas where access can’t be granted right now.

Despite this false alarm, witnesses are still alarmed themselves.

“It’s very concerning for us. You think that it might happen to you,” says Thynesis Sharp, a witness.

At this time, this investigation is being turned over to the property owners.

Their insurance will conduct their own investigation on the two previous fire.