MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Moncks Corner are responding to what the county is calling a hazmat situation.

The Town of Moncks Corner is working with the Berkeley County Emergency Management Division in reference to a hazmat situation on train tracks.

Officials tell News 2 the situation involves a train car leaking chemicals.

Highway 17A at the railroad overpass is closed to traffic. Motorists should avoid the area.

