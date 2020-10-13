Man arrested in fatal crash that killed three family members on Nexton Parkway

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old man has been charged in a fatal crash that killed three people Sunday afternoon on Nexton Parkway.

The crash, which killed three members of the same family, happened at the corner of Nexton Parkway and Brighton Park around 4:30 p.m.

Berkeley County Coroner identified the three victims as 49-year-old Chad Freeman, 48-year-old Andrea Freeman, and 74-year-old Meredith Freeman. All were from Summerville.

“I came to know the Freeman’s after I became a member of the Summerville Church of Christ,” said Mark Baker, a family friend.

Baker has known Chad and Andrea Freeman for about 25 years.

“The Freemans were one of those rare couples that were just full of God‘s love. They never knew a stranger,” he said.

He described the victims; “She was an occupational therapist with the Dorchester school district, he was an engineer with Bosch.”

Authorities say a Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on Nexton Parkway while the Freeman’s, their mom/mother-in-law, Meredith Freeman, were headed south in a Toyota sedan.

They attempted to turn left onto Brighton Park Blvd., when the Jeep slammed into the passenger side door of the Toyota, killing all three of them.

“For me, personally, I just felt an immediate loss – it was like losing a family member. I consider them part of my extended family,” said Baker.

He placed a memorial to the family at the corner of the road. He says his heart goes out to the Freeman’s three college and high school-aged daughters.

“Well, I can’t even begin to imagine losing both of your parents at the same time. These girls, they’re wonderful girls but they now have to face life without their parents. There’s a community of people at the church in Summerville, family and friends, that love them as if they were their own and they’re going to come together with those girls and help them get through this.”

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol announced on Tuesday that 18-year-old Joshua Patrick Wensell (18) of Summerville was arrested is facing three reckless homicide charges.

He is being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center, pending a bond hearing scheduled for Tuesday evening.