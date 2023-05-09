GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A Stratford High School student was arrested Tuesday after allegedly starting a fight that sent another student to the hospital.

According to the Goose Creek Police Department, officers were called to the school Monday by the assistant principal after a fight broke out in one of the women’s restrooms.

The victim was in the nurses office with her mother and was later taken to Roper for additional treatment. She had “two temporal fractures and blood pooling in her head around the brain area,” according to her mother.

GCPD said videos of the fight showed the victim leaving a bathroom stall and the suspect “pulling [the victim’s] hair and wrestling her to the ground” then “getting on top of [the victim] and hitting her in the face, head, and upper torso.”

After the two stand up, the suspect pulls the victim’s hair again and “violently wrestles [the victim] to the ground, which causes [the victim’s] head to strike the bathroom floor.” GCPD said the victim appeared to lose consciousness at that point.

GCPD made contact with the suspect’s mother and the suspect was brought to the school Tuesday to speak with police. She was arrested on charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.