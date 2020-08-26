One dead after car bursts into flames during collision early Wednesday morning

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal car crash that left one dead in Berkeley County early Wednesday burning.

According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, the collision occurred early Wednesday morning at 12:15 a.m. on Cainhoy Rd. near Red Hill Rd.

Officials say that what is believed to be a Chevy Cruise was traveling West on Cainhoy Rd. when the car crossed the center line, ran off the road, and struck a tree. The car then was engulfed in flames causing the driver to be deceased at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the SCHP.

