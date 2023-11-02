BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County Wednesday afternoon.

Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the crash happened around 4 p.m. on SC-27 near Merkel Acres Lane, which is about 11 miles west of Cross.

A 2006 Nissan was traveling south on SC-27 when it ran off the right side of the road, overturned, and hit a guard rail, according to Tidwell.

The driver — identified as 57-year-old Fred Hefner of Holly Hill — was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.