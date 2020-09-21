One dead after fatal collision on College Park Rd. Sunday night

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported one dead in a fatal collision on College Park Rd. near Gailmoor Dr. Sunday at 6:10 p.m.

According to Corporal Sonny Collins, a 2006 Jeep SUV was traveling west on College Park Rd. when a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle struck the rear of the jeep.

The rider of the motorcycle then was ejected from the motorcycle onto the road when a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle then struck the individual.

Authorities say the rider was pronounced dead at the scene due to their injuries and was not wearing a helmet at the time.

No charges will be filed in the crash.

