ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCBD)- One person is dead following an early morning house fire in St. Stephen on Thursday.

According to officials, crews responded to the residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd around 2:30 a.m.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office confirmed a grandmother, who was inside the home with two juvenile grandchildren, has died.

Officials say the two children were able to escape the residence safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.