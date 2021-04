BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a moped collision in Berkeley County Thursday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred at 8:58 p.m. and involved only the moped driver.

Officials say the operator of the moped was traveling West on United Dr. near Charity Church Rd. when they ran off the side of the road, struck a mailbox, and overturned.

The operator was not wearing a seatbelt and pronounced dead on the scene.