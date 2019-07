BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A motorcycle accident in Berkeley County has left one person dead.

Officials say the accident happened at around 2:00 AM on Highway 45 near Viper Road.

The victim was not wearing a helmet while driving the motorcycle.

According to Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver, the victim, identified as Anthony Jones, 50-years-old, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.