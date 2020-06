BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after an accident in Berkeley County.

The accident happened on Bethera Road at around 9:30 pm on Saturday, June 27.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 1995 Chevy Pickup Truck was traveling east when it struck a pedestrian in a curve.

The pedestrian was killed as a result of the accident. The victim was later identified as 46-year-old Gene Allen Treadway of Bonneau.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.