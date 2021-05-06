One dead after vehicle overturned near Cordesville in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead following a crash in Berkeley County.

According to officials, the accident occurred at 11:31 p.m. Wednesday night on SC-402 near Copper Head Rd. about three miles west of Cordesville.

The crash involved a 2010 Nissan Sentra traveling west on SC-402 when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck two culverts and overturned, said officials.

Officials with the SCHP say that the driver was pronounced dead due to the collision and was the only occupant of the vehicle.