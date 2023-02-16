BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on Clements Ferry Road Thursday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Clements Ferry Road near Jack Primus Road around 3:05 p.m.

A Toyota Van and Ford Pickup were both traveling southbound when the vehicles collided, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

Neither of the drivers were injured in the crash. However, three passengers in the van were taken to the hospital with injuries where one later died, according to Pye.

SCHP is investigating.