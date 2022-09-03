BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Berkley County that left one person dead.

According to SCHP, the driver of a 2008 Chevy Equinox was traveling south along Mudville Road at around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

The driver crossed over the center and struck an oncoming 2012 Dodge Ram head on.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The driver of the Dodge was taken by EMS to Trident Medical Center, while the driver of the Chevy died.