BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A single-vehicle crash left one dead Saturday morning in Berkeley County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 a.m. on Highway 41.

According to SCHP, a driver was traveling north on Hwy 41 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, veered off the right side of the road, overturned, and struck a tree.

The crash happened near Jeanette Way.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased will be released by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. SC Highway Patrol is investigating.