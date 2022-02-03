One dead following single-vehicle crash on Old Cherry Hill Road in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during a single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County just before noon Thursday.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2015 Chrysler sedan was traveling west on Old Cherry Hill Road when the crash happened around 11:40 a.m.

According to Trooper Pye, the Chrysler ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and then ran off the left side of the road, where it overturned into a tree.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There were two passengers in the car. One of the passengers died while the other was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The name of the victim will be released by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. SC Highway Patrol is investigating.