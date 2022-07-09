BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday night on US 52 near Jessamine Drive.

Master Trooper James G. Miller with SCHP said a 2016 Kia Soul was traveling west on 52 when the crash happened around 11:45 p.m.

According to Trooper Miller, the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, struck a fence, and overturned.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the deceased will be released by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

There were no passengers in the car.

SCHP is investigating the crash.