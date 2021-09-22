One dies after Tuesday night ATV collision in Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal ATV collision that happened Tuesday night in Johns Island.

CCSO reports deputies responded to the area of 1300 Block of Cooke Drive around 6:30 P.M. last night, for a collision where an ATV driver crashed into a parked gooseneck trailer.

The driver was the only occupant of the ATV and was taken to a local hospital with injuries, but was pronounced deceased later.

The Traffic Bureau is investigating.

