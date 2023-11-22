BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person was injured in a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning in the Cross area of Berkeley County.

According to fire officials, crews responded to a structure fire at a double-wide mobile home in the 800 block of Groomstown Road around 4:30 a.m.

Credit: Central Berkeley Fire & EMS

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control just after 6 a.m., Central Berkeley Fire & EMS Assistant Chief of Public Information Colt Roy said.

Roy said one person was taken to the hospital for treatment and several chickens on the property received burns.

“Our crews are still on scene performing what we call salvage and overhaul where we find any belongings that are able to be saved and ensuring the fire is completely out where we find any hotspots and ensure they are extinguished,” Roy said in a news release.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.