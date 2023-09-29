SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash overnight in Berkeley County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the crash happened along Lancashire Road in Summerville around 3:10 a.m. Friday.

According to Bolt, a pickup truck was traveling south on Lancashire Road when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver — who was the only person in the vehicle — was killed. The victim has not been yet been identified by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

SCHP is investigating.