BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- State transportation officials are working to determine a repair plan for the Cypress Campground Bridge in Berkeley County after it was struck by an 18-wheeler.

According to Berkeley County Emergency Management, an 18-wheeler struck the bridge around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said one lane has been closed following a damage assessment, but the other lane will remain open to traffic.

Temporary traffic signals will be put in place at both ends of the bridge to allow for an alternating traffic pattern, SCDOT officials said.

According to officials, about 1,500 cars use the bridge — which crosses I-26 in the Ridgeville area — daily.

It is not known how long the repairs are expected to take.