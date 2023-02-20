BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One pedestrian was killed and another was injured after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 52 early Monday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened about one mile east of St. Stephen at approximately 1:10 a.m.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said 29-year-old and 24-year-old pedestrians were struck on Hwy 52 by an unknown vehicle. The 29-year-old was killed and the 24-year-old was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased victim as Oneal Parker.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.