Online petition calls on county officials to fix dangerous intersection near Foxbank Plantation

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents who live in one Berkeley County community say they are still concerned about the dangerous intersections in front of their neighborhood.

Last year, News 2 spoke with neighbors in Foxbank Plantation about the need for a traffic light at Foxbank Plantation Blvd and Highway 52. Now, there is an online petition to let government officials know something needs to be done to fix the problem.

Health Kiessling has lived in Foxbank since 2016. She loves it but says there is a real problem.

“There are accidents all the time,” she said. “I’ve been involved in one; I have a friend who has been involved, too. Almost everyone that lives here has been in an accident here.”

The Town of Moncks Corner shared with is traffic accident numbers for 2018, 2019 and 2020 for Foxbank’s two entrances on Highway 52, Foxbank and Red Leaf Boulevards.

In 2018, 33 accidents occurred at those intersections. In 2019, 57 accidents happened, an average of more than 1 per week, and in 2020, even with fewer people driving and schools being shut down for months, 39 accidents happened at those two locations.

Nearly a week ago, Kiessling started the online petitions calling for officials to put a stoplight, or at least an acceleration lane in place to help make it easier to merge into traffic.

“I didn’t expect it to take off as it has. I’m very glad it has, but yeah, it definitely within the first 24 hours – there were 750 signatures and now the last time I checked, there were around 1,200,” she said.

“It’s a good community and we just don’t wanna see anybody get hurt,” said Diandra Dellucci, who also lives in Foxbank.

A spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Transportation, James Law, said they’ve completed two or three traffic studies at that location in the past, including one in the last three months.

Law said at this point, the traffic numbers are not high enough to warrant a traffic light.

“My biggest fear is it’s going to take somebody’s gonna have to die before SCDOT does something about it and that should never be the case.”