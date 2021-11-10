Opening ceremony planned for the new John McCants Veterans Park in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The public is invited to an opening ceremony and celebration for the City of Goose Creek’s new John McCants Veterans Park.

John McCants, a Veteran of the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War, served on Goose Creek City Council for 24 years and was a “beloved public servant,” according to the city.

The park is located on Anita Drive at the former Dennis Park. Residents were invited to purchase personalized bricks for the park’s Veterans Honor Plaza, engraved with a name or message.

Goose Creek Mayor Habib and Rep. Joe Daning will deliver remarks during the special Veterans Day event, and a keynote address will be given by Major General James E. Livingston, USMC, Retired.

A dedication will also be held for the Larry R. Gourdine Pavilion at the park. PFC Larry R. Gourdine lost his life in the Vietnam War at the age of 19.

The ceremony, co-hosted by American Legion Post 166, will take place Thursday at 11:00 a.m.