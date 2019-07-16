Opening statements begin for man accused of killing his girlfriend in 2014

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of Jerald Howard who is charged with murdering his girlfriend, Nicole Goodlet, and desecrating her body in 2014.

During opening arguments, the prosecutor said that while they would not be able to prove how Goodlet died – or where – they would prove Howard was her murderer.

Nicole Goodlett’s also family testified. First, her older brother then her father and her mother talked about their concern when Goodlett went missing.

Her mother testified that she could not call her daughter, so she sent her a message on Facebook. When it did not look like something her daughter would write, she started talking to her in German, a language she and her daughter knew. She said the German used did not make sense.

A former Spartanburg County Sheriff’s deputy testified to finding spots of what later tested positive as human blood throughout the house that Goodlett shared with Howard.

Goodlett’s cell phone had been used to send texts to several people after she went missing, texts that appeared to be sent from Goodlett.

The former deputy testified that Goodlett’s cell phone was found on Howard when he was arrested.

On cross-examinations, Howard’s defense attorney brought up the fact that Goodlett has led a risky lifestyle in the past, and he referenced how this was not the first time she disappeared.