Deputies are seeking to identify the pictured individuals in connection with homicide investigation (Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office)

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Orangeburg County deputies are seeking to identify two persons of interest in connection with a homicide investigation.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), investigators responded to a location off Walker Drive outside of Eutawville just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said deputies found a 22-year-old Goose Creek man dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released.

“We’ve been working this case non-stop since we got the call early this morning,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If anyone knows anything about either of these two, please call us.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550.