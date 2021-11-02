Orvin’s Furniture, a longtime and family-owned furniture store, to close for business by end of November

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime furniture business in Moncks Corner is closing its doors forever.

Orvin’s Furniture is a third-generation, family-owned and operated business that has been serving the Lowcountry in the same location on East Main Street since 1939.

James Orvin said the COVID-19 pandemic is the main cause of the closure. He said he simply does not want to put his family, who founded the business and still work there, through all of the troubles the pandemic has brought on the store.

He noted the current supply chain, staffing, and upset customers who cannot get what they need led them to make the decision.

Orvin said the business will be operating until November 30th.