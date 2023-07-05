MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Over 30 animals suffering in extreme temperatures and living in “deplorable conditions” were seized over the weekend from an abandoned metal trailer in Moncks Corner.

According to H.O.P.E. Acres Rescue, who took the animals in, the trailer was in the parking lot of the Tractor Supply store.

The animals were described as “covered in muck, their own feces, extremely dehydrated, malnourished, and each with their own medical ailments.”

The owner of the trailer, Justin Culley, received a citation for inhumane care and treatment of animals, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

More than 20 additional animals were found on Culley’s property, also living in deplorable conditions.

H.O.P.E. Acres Rescue currently has the following animals in their care:

1 -Kangaroo

1 – Alpaca

4 – Chickens

8 – Ducks

2 – Rabbits

7 – Pigs

17 – Goats (2 of which are pregnant)

1 – Sheep

1 – Mule

2 – Mini horses

1 – Donkey

1 – Horse

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.